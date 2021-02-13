Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Reduced by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,196 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 149,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Ventas stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

