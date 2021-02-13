Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

VTR stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

