Venus Market Cap Hits $308.23 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $36.61 or 0.00077219 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $308.23 million and $65.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.32 or 1.00072609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00042331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,419,523 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.