VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Brokerages expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce sales of $295.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.74 million. VEREIT reported sales of $305.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VEREIT.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

