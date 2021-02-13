Verge (XVG) Trading Up 72.4% Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 72.4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $464.09 million and approximately $60.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.04 or 0.00462026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,429,832,466 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.