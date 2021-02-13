Veritaseum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $99,814.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.86 or 0.00041415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and $99,814.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00070399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.35 or 0.01024870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.64 or 0.05409860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

