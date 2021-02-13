Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRTC opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Veritec has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Veritec Company Profile

Veritec, Inc together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs.

