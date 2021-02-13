Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 185,940 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

