Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $6.86. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 1,754,056 shares traded.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

