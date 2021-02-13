Veros (VRS) Trading 94% Lower Over Last Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 88.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Veros coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. Veros has a total market capitalization of $538,480.92 and $572.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veros has traded down 94% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

