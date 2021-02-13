VerusCoin Price Tops $0.49 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $29.93 million and $6,368.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00087430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00086723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00090540 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064965 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.52 or 0.98349648 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,717,769 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.