VerusCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,400.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and $12,400.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00079724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00089974 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.10 or 0.97765435 BTC.

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,708,097 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

