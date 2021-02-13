Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a fifty-two week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

