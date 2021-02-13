Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,332 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.13.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

