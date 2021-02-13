Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,103 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

