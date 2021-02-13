Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.75 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

