Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equifax by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $177.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.11. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

