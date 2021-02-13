Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.