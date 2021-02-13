Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,982 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 4,128.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 234,099 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Progressive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 219,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,509 shares of company stock worth $5,663,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.