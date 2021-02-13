Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 454 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1,175.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Chemed by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $509.05 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day moving average is $501.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

