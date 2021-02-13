Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

