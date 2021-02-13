Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,922.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.