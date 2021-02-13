Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 109.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

