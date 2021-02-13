Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,123.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.