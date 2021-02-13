Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $8.99 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

FB stock opened at $270.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,444.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

