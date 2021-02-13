Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

