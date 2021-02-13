Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,221 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,352,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $133,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,282,240 shares of company stock worth $78,530,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

