Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 844 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.35.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

