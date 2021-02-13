Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

