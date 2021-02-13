Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,547,000 after buying an additional 71,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

