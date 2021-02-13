Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $167,521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after buying an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $81.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

