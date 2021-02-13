Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 37.5% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.