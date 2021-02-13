Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $167.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $168.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

