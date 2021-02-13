Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,054 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.