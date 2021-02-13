Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $267.85 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

