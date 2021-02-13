Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

