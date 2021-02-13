Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.50 ($6.32).

VSVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 520.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.51. Vesuvius plc has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35). The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

