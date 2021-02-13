VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAO. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 9,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

