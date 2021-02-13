Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $971,026.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $18.86 million and $971,026.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00458975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,350 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.