ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $58.31 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

