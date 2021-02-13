Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Viatar CTC Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT)

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Viatar CTC Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viatar CTC Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.