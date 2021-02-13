Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 124,332 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KCG upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.