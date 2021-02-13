Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 266,006 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266,006 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

