Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $403.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $404.16.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

