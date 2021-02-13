Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,421 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Bancolombia worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:CIB opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

