Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,489 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after acquiring an additional 939,532 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 453,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after buying an additional 428,107 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,620.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $13,661,550 in the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

