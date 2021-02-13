Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 267,605 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,605 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Conduent worth $21,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after buying an additional 1,680,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $2,640,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 64.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,387,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 542,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,729,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $551,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

CNDT stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

