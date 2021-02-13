Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 563,151 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 174.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of CNO Financial Group worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 371,739 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

