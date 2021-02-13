Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 767,441 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1,935.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of nVent Electric worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

