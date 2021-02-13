Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Royal Gold worth $20,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.1% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 27.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

